Sammy Hagar talks life, family and business | What Really Matters

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this episode, I sat down with the Red Rocker, the legendary singer and front man Sammy Hagar.I have known Sammy for many years and that relationship led to a conversation that explored a well -known figure in previously unknown was that was at times pointed, at times emotional, and always fascinating.Sammy Hagar, as you have never heard him before, on What Really Matters with Dan Ashley.