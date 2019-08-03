3 killed after cliff collapses on popular San Diego area beach

Encinitas, Calif. (KGO) -- According to the City of Encinitas two more people have died due to injuries after a cliff collapsed onto a San Diego area beach.

Another person, a woman, died on scene. One other person was injured.

The city of Encinitas said Friday that the bluff gave way about 3 p.m. in the suburb north of San Diego.

Grandview Beach, where the collapse occurred, is highly popular with local residents and vacationers and the beach was filled with people at the time of the collapse.

A KNSD-TV helicopter captured footage of beach chairs, towels, surf boards and beach toys strewn about the sand.



Officials at the scene said collapses like this happen frequently along San Diego's ever-eroding coastline.

"Bluff collapses are fairly common. Probably 4 to 8 per year. Nothing of this magnitude, but we have had some in the past," said a representative with the California State Parks Police

Suburbs north of San Diego have contended with rising water levels in the Pacific Ocean, pressuring bluffs along the coast. Many bluffs are fortified to prevent multimillion-dollar homes from falling into the sea.

The Assosicated Press contributed to this report.
