Broke ... Stuart is having a roast for his 40th birthday party and you're invited

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This is going to be a weird story to write since we can't actually say the subject's nickname that everyone knows him by so we'll just call him "Broke ... Stuart."
Stuart Schuffman has been writing about San Francisco since 2007. He covers news, arts, culture, nightlife, and progressive activism all while weaving in humor.
He's bringing a lot of local legends together for his 40th birthday party roast, including Sister Roma and Peaches Christ... even SF Supervisor Matt Haney is taking part.
Proceeds for the roast will benefit Schuffman's site (that we can't say on our site). "It's incredibly expensive to run even though it's a small operation," Schuffman said. "We're putting out 15 articles a week."
Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the coalition of homelessness. "Therefore, by donating you're doing a double mitzvah during Hanukkah, amazing!" Schuffman said. "You're helping keep independent journalism alive in San Francisco and the Bay Area and also helping support some of the frontline workers who are dealing with our homeless crisis."
Parental guidance is advised. Here is Schuffman's blog and here is how you can watch his roast.
