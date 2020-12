How SF Gay Men's Chorus is keeping Christmas Eve tradition alive amid pandemic

EMBED >More News Videos The art of movement has a way of keeping people going in the literal sense and beyond. Alonzo King LINES Ballet has been dedicated to dance since 1982 and it doesn't plan to stop during the pandemic.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is committed to Building a Better Bay Area , and that includes celebrating and preserving our arts and culture. All week we are looking at the State of the Arts in the Bay Area, to see how these cherished cultural institutions are holding up - and how you can help them out.Tim Seelig is the artistic director for the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus.He joined ABC7 News Wednesday, explaining how the choir has been "rehearsing" for their big Christmas Eve performance."Rehearsals have been terrible," Seelig says, in that they have so far been "nonexistent."That's because, Seelig explains, it isn't possible for everyone to sing at once together on Zoom.In fact, he says there is actually "no platform that allows for people to sing, and me to hear it."So the solution, he explains, is quite complex."They've never been together or sung together," Seelig said.Each member of the choir records just their part separately and sends it in. Each part is blended together to create a virtual chorus.This is how they're preparing their Christmas Eve performance, which you can purchase tickets forIt's a rich tradition, that has become a popular must-see event in San Francisco for decades.The choir has been around for 43 years, but this year marks a special milestone, their 30th year since they began performing in the Castro theater.Watch the video posted at the top of the article to watch the full interview.