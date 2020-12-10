building a better bay area

How SF Gay Men's Chorus is keeping Christmas Eve tradition alive amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is committed to Building a Better Bay Area, and that includes celebrating and preserving our arts and culture. All week we are looking at the State of the Arts in the Bay Area, to see how these cherished cultural institutions are holding up - and how you can help them out.

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts

Tim Seelig is the artistic director for the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus.

He joined ABC7 News Wednesday, explaining how the choir has been "rehearsing" for their big Christmas Eve performance.

"Rehearsals have been terrible," Seelig says, in that they have so far been "nonexistent."

That's because, Seelig explains, it isn't possible for everyone to sing at once together on Zoom.

In fact, he says there is actually "no platform that allows for people to sing, and me to hear it."

VIDEO: SF's Alonzo King LINES Ballet continues making moves amid pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The art of movement has a way of keeping people going in the literal sense and beyond. Alonzo King LINES Ballet has been dedicated to dance since 1982 and it doesn't plan to stop during the pandemic.



So the solution, he explains, is quite complex.

"They've never been together or sung together," Seelig said.

Each member of the choir records just their part separately and sends it in. Each part is blended together to create a virtual chorus.

This is how they're preparing their Christmas Eve performance, which you can purchase tickets for on their website here.

RELATED: San Francisco Opera streams virtual performance amid pandemic

It's a rich tradition, that has become a popular must-see event in San Francisco for decades.

The choir has been around for 43 years, but this year marks a special milestone, their 30th year since they began performing in the Castro theater.

Watch the video posted at the top of the article to watch the full interview.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscogaybuilding a better bay areaholidaycoronavirus californiasingingcoronavirusmusicarts & cultureperforming artschristmas evethe arts
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
Chabot Space & Science Center offering free virtual programs
Pandemic isn't stopping this SF dance company from making moves
Nurses alarmed at possible 2-day ICU training program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF says 1,500 more deaths possible if COVID-19 surge doesn't slow
Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'
CA playgrounds allowed to open under updated stay-at-home rule
East Bay business owners to sue county over outdoor dining ban
Here's how COVID-19 vaccines will roll out in US
Everything to know about CA's confusing new stay-at-home order
Companies Newsom founded get nearly $3M in fed funding, data shows
Show More
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
Elon Musk says he's moved to Texas
Lake Tahoe cautious for surge of backcountry skier crowds
US govt, 48 states bring antitrust action against Facebook
OUSD voting on phase 1 to dismantle Oakland Schools Police Dept.
More TOP STORIES News