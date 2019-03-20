Jail inmates sue San Francisco over claims of sewage in their cells

EMBED <>More Videos

Current and former San Francisco jail inmates are suing the city claiming sewage has been seeping into their cells for years.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- There are 162 current and former jail inmates are suing San Francisco. They claim they were affected by sewage seeping into their cells inside County Jail Number Four at the Hall of Justice.

"The inmates that were in that area were exposed to raw sewage on almost a daily basis, sometimes two to three times a day," said their attorney Stanley Goff.

RELATED: Santa Clara settles jail death case, riot gun used on mentally-ill inmate

Goff said the sewage leak started in January 2017 and continued for almost two years.

Inmate Fabian Johnson was incarcerated from the time the flooding began.

"The toilets were backing up and overflowing with everything you can think of that comes out the human body."

Johnson told us in an exclusive interview that inmates had to endure nauseating fumes and smells while eating their meals in the cells.

"This is not just a civil rights issue, it's a human rights issue. If you treat an animal like this, you'd be in prison," said Goff.

He says the City Attorney has scheduled a mediation meeting over the lawsuit for next week.

RELATED: Video shows deputy punch theft suspect: 'You haven't seen excessive force yet'

Sheriff Vicki Hennessy previously acknowledged the plumbing problem, by asking the Board of Supervisors to renovate a jail in San Bruno so she could move the prisoners from County Jail Number Four. She says her proposal had no support.

The Sheriff's office now says the sewage problem has been resolved. The office says it ordered two garbage-disposal type machines called "muffin monsters" to prevent the blockages.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
san franciscoinmatesjaillawsuitus worldsewage spill
TOP STORIES
Report: Bay Area couple's daughter with no experience on UCLA soccer roster
SFMTA approves protected bike lanes on Howard Street following death of cyclist
Santa Clara settles jail death case, riot gun used on mentally-ill inmate
Santa Rosa man displays naked mannequins in response to fence dispute
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
11 players with Bay Area ties to appear in 2019 March Madness tournament
SF District Attorney will not file charges against Giants CEO Larry Baer
Show More
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
SF jury rules Monsanto's Roundup caused Sonoma Co. man's lymphoma
New SCU president takes unconventional path to presidency
SF announces measures to decrease teen e-cigarette use
San Jose approves changes at 911 dispatch centers
More TOP STORIES News