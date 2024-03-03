San Francisco public schools could face multiple closures in next 2 years, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Unified School District has announced a plan that could ultimately lead to closed schools within the next two years.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Superintendent Matt Wayne has outlined a plan to address the loss of about 10,000 students since 2015.

That plan could involve the shuttering of an undisclosed number of schools by fall 2025.

Wayne says there are no specific schools being targeted for now.

The new plan comes as the district is addressing several major issues, including a massive budget shortfall and replacing a faulty payroll system.

