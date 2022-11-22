San Jose music teacher accused of inappropriately touching at least 10 students, police say

San Jose police arrested Israel Santiago on Monday after being called to Adelante Dual Language Academy, where at least 10 students disclosed inappropriate touching by the suspect.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose music teacher is being accused of having inappropriate contact with nearly a dozen minors, and detectives say there could be more victims.

San Jose police arrested Israel Santiago on Monday after being called to Adelante Dual Language Academy.

Detectives interviewed several students, and at least 10 disclosed inappropriate touching by the suspect.

All the alleged assaults occurred in the school's music and band room.

