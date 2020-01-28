building a better bay area

San Jose State University announces more than $3 million in funding to tackle homelessness

By Kris Reyes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose State University has announced millions in funding to help the staff and students who are facing homelessness.

SJSU President Mary Papazian announced the plan, "We have exciting news to share with you, help with affordable housing is on the way."

City leaders including Mayor Sam Liccardo, as well as students, were in attendance at the announcement. Last year, a number of rallies were held on campus criticizing the university for its inaction on student homelessness.

"I would describe this as a housing crisis honestly, that shows by the 53,000 students in the SJSU system that are homeless," said Briena Brown with the Student Homeless Alliance at SJSU.

A recent California State University report showed that San Jose State has the highest rate of student homelessness in its system at 13 percent.

Papazian called the plan a "comprehensive housing solution."

Some of the solutions include:

  • More than $3 million in grants over 18 months to address basic needs insecurity


  • The expansion of a rapid re-housing and rental assistance program


  • 12 or more emergency beds for a Fall 2020 pilot program


    • The Alquist building, just one block from the university, is being slated for a mixed-use housing project that will include retail and office spaces, as well as more than 800 below-market rental units. Another brand new space in the university is planned for Fall 2020, dedicated to helping students and staff with resources.

    A satellite office for the Bill Wilson Center will be housed in the brand new space. Last Fall, the Bill Wilson Center made their own announcement to house 100 students in 100 days. They are on target to exceed the goal by February.

    RELATED: Santa Clara County leaders aim to house 100 homeless youth in 100 days

    Mayor Sam Liccardo and other homeless advocates praised the Papazian's announcement.

    "It was her effort to bring so many of us together, to push together," Liccardo said.

    "We stand for those students who can't speak for themselves," added Brown, whose team at the Student Homeless Alliance, worked for months with the university's leadership.

    See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    educationsan josebuilding a better bay areasjsuhomelesssam liccardou.s. & worldteachersstudentsaffordable housing
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
    As COVID-19 impacts summer internships, officials say students will likely benefit
    'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
    Grant aims to help minority businesses in Oakland survive COVID-19
    'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
    Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
    South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
    AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
    Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
    Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
    Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
    Show More
    Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
    Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
    WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
    COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
    NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
    More TOP STORIES News