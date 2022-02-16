SJSU opens one-of-a-kind, fully-autonomous AI-powered store on campus

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As students returned to campus at San Jose State University for the first time in the spring semester this week, they were greeted by a one-of-a-kind store that not only saves students time but keeps them safe while doing it.The store seems like something out of a movie: a fully autonomous shopping experience."When you go back and read Dystopian and other types of books about the future, you always talk about just being able to walk into stores and walk right out and have food you want," SJSU Senior Nicholas Mackie said. "Now it's here and now we can do it. It's 2022, not 2050 or 2070, it's right now."SJSU retrofitted Ginger Market on campus into something never before seen in the Bay Area."This is the first autonomous computer AI-powered checkout system here in Silicon Valley," SJSU Associate Director of Commercial Services Raymond Luu said.With a simple scan of the campus boost app, students are ready to shop.Once you check-in, it's really easy. You just shop around, then you walk out with your items. Your credit card is charged and you're on your way."The modern university student is pretty busy," Luu said. "They're having to work on projects and get in between classes, the amazing thing about it is that it's super easy, super convenient for our students and our shoppers to come in, tap their phone, grab what they need and get to their destination."The AI running the store has about a 95% accuracy when determining what shoppers are grabbing and it's still learning.The technology scans customers and, without any facial recognition or privacy concerns, monitors their shopping."The sensors here atop all register and know when a shopper has taken an item off a shelf," Luu said. "I can take it off and put it back on and it will know once an item is taken off and charge me for the items I truly want."The store was once one of the busiest shops on campus with long lines and frustrated shoppers.Now, it's as easy as grab and go that helps with students timing and keeps them safe in a contactless environment."That was pretty cool, just going in, grabbing what I needed," SJSU Junior Venice Tran said. "As a student, I need to go in and out very quickly."Shopping of the future right now at SJSU.