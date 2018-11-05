San Jose woman arrested in Colorado Springs area after allegedly abducting her own kids

Police released these images of Diana Moreira, 33, and her two children whom police say she kidnapped: Pricilla Penaloza, 11, and Alexander Penaloza, 1.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A San Jose woman has been arrested in the Colorado Springs area after allegedly abducting her two children Friday.

On Friday at 5:22 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a welfare check at Emma Prusch Farm Park at 647 S. King Road.

Police said Diana Moreira, 33, was with her 1-year-old son, 11-year-old daughter and a Child Protective Services social worker for a supervised visit with the children.


The social worker took the 11-year-old daughter to the restroom, and when she came out, the mother was gone with the 1-year-old son.

While the social worker was looking for the mother and son, the daughter also went missing.

Police have identified the victims as Priscilla and Alexander Penaloza.

Moreira was found in the Colorado Springs area and was taken into custody without incident. Both children were found safe and unharmed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertchild abandonedkidnapkidnappingCHPcrimearrestu.s. & worldSan JoseColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man caught after 1 killed, 2 hurt in San Rafael detox center shooting
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Alameda County voting approaching 2016 general election numbers
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Bay Area companies offering free, discounted rides to polling places
Experiment finds too much social media leads to anxiety in teens
USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal
Teacher caught on video punching student receives support
Show More
Pair of deadly crashes investigated in San Francisco
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February
Police chief rescues baby who stopped breathing at traffic light
Fremont-based company releases first folding phone
Felony domestic violence suspect wanted in Alameda County
More News