San Mateo police investigating report of sexual assault involving ride-share passenger

The San Mateo Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual assault of a woman by an unknown man posing as a ride-share driver.Police say they received a call Tuesday at about 7 p.m. from a passerby reporting that an assault had just happened.Police say the victim was in San Mateo around State Route 92 when she was picked up by a driver who said he was with a ride-share company. The victim says the suspect then drove her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.She says she managed to escape and call police, and the suspect fled the area in a gray 4-door sedan.The suspect is described as a tall, white male in his late 30s with a slender build.Anyone with information about this incident or identity of the suspect is asked to please contact Detective Nicole Von Glahn at (650) 522-7655 or by email: nvonglahn@cityofsanmateo.org.