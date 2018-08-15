San Mateo police investigating report of sexual assault involving ride-share passenger

San Mateo police released this sketch of a suspect they say sexually assaulted a woman while posing as a ride-share driver. (San Mateo PD)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Mateo Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual assault of a woman by an unknown man posing as a ride-share driver.

Police say they received a call Tuesday at about 7 p.m. from a passerby reporting that an assault had just happened.

Police say the victim was in San Mateo around State Route 92 when she was picked up by a driver who said he was with a ride-share company. The victim says the suspect then drove her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

She says she managed to escape and call police, and the suspect fled the area in a gray 4-door sedan.

The suspect is described as a tall, white male in his late 30s with a slender build.

Anyone with information about this incident or identity of the suspect is asked to please contact Detective Nicole Von Glahn at (650) 522-7655 or by email: nvonglahn@cityofsanmateo.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultridesharecrimeinvestigationSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CHP announces arrest in Fairfield crash that killed officer
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship defendant will try to separate cases, per lawyer
Procession held for Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires
VIDEO: Procession honors firefighter killed in Complex Fires
Warriors relive championship magic at film debut in Oakland
Morgan Stanley financial advisor breaks down the market movement
Starving, abandoned baby murres washing ashore in Bay Area
Sacramento man was part of ISIS, officials say
Show More
A's president discusses this season, need for fan support
Health officials monitor growing number of measles cases nationwide
Support letters pouring in for couple suspected of sparking Carr Fire
Sonoma County growers celebrate first grape crush of 2018
VIDEO: Fresno firefighters help fight Ranch Fire
More News