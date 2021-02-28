Race and Culture

#StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo with 7th grader leading the charge

By Kris Reyes
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- "I was like, whoa, this is not ok, why is this happening in our community?' And I told my mom, I have to do something about this," said Ashlyn So, reacting the recent spate of violence against Asian.

"She said, mommy, this is not right, I want to do a march, I've never done this before, but hey let's figure this out we can do this," said Angelu Wu, her mom.

RELATED: Bay Area teen fashion designer organizes #StandForAsians rally

So she and her mom rallied their community over social media, and by Saturday afternoon, hundreds attended her rallying calling awareness to violence against the Asian community.

The rally is not the first of its kind in the Bay Area, this year. Similar gatherings have been organized in Oakland and San Francisco.

Across the nation, an even louder rally cry, including from prominent Asian Americans.

VIDEO: Volunteers arm Oakland Chinatown business owners with air horns for safety
EMBED More News Videos

Volunteers are fanning out, distributing airhorns to Chinatown business owners, many who have been the victim of violent crime.



Actor Daniel Dae Kim has been spreading awareness on social media through #stopasianhate. The co-founder of non-profit Gold House, a collective of Asian leaders, has also been working to share resources.

"The rally cry is not just to act, it's not just to post on social media, or donate or whatever. It's to do it together implicitly. So, buying from black businesses and gold businesses, speaking up for gold folks, and Latino folks, so forth, and so on," said Bing Chen who's organizing another event next week, bringing together Asian leaders across industries.

RELATED: Hundreds rally in SF to condemn violence against Asian-American community

In San Mateo, Ashlyn So was surrounded by her friends, but also older generations inspired by her actions.

"We're going to stop Asians from being targeted," she said.

"The reality is, this is going to take generations. But the good news is generations are within sight. And in the case of the seventh grader, it sounds like they are our children already," said Chen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan mateocrimebuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiafashionasian americanviolencerallybay area eventscommunityrace and culturecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Bay Area mom shares 'Brown Boy Joy' with the world
Bay Area teen fashion designer organizes #StandForAsians rally
Meet the 3 Black trans women leaders revolutionizing one SF neighborhood
Brewery owners honor West African and Jamaican roots through their beers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
Oakland school board ready to reopen schools in mid-March
Warriors aim to donate 1M meals with Swishes for Dishes program
CA club, adult sports leagues allowed to play again
Family drives from Los Angeles to Bay Area to see full moon
What's in the new COVID relief bill heading to the Senate?
Doctor says J&J vaccine could get Californians closer to immunity
Show More
Rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff in San Mateo Co.
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
Sonoma Co. canceling vaccination clinics due to supply shortage
Antioch moves forward with police reform measures
Fauci warns progress in COVID fight appears to have stalled
More TOP STORIES News