San Ramon ranked among top 10 safest cities to raise children

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- A list of the safest cities in the country to raise a child has just been released and an East Bay city is on the list.

San Ramon is the safest city in California. It came in number 7 nationwide, according to security company SafeWise.

Folsom, in Sacramento County, was number 24, Pleasanton ranked 30, and Sunnyvale came in at 47.

SafeWise compromised its list based on graduation rates and the number of sex offenders per capita, crime and other factors.

Here's the rest of the top 10 safest cities to raise a child:
1. Carmel, Indiana
2. Newton, Massachusetts
3. Johns Creek, Georgia
4. Fishers, Indiana
5. Flower Mound, Texas
6. Plymouth, Minnesota
7. San Ramon, California
8. Hoover, Alabama
9. Naperville, Illinois
10. Irvine, California

You can see the full ranking, here.
