SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Santa Clara County's fire chief squared off with wireless provider Verizon Wednesday over the issue of data throttling - and a communications breakdown during the Mendocino Complex fire this summer.
Santa Clara County Fire Chief issues report on Verizon slowing vital internet communications during Mendocino complex fire. pic.twitter.com/nZUPn2hGXJ— Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) October 31, 2018
Verizon reps answering questions about why Santa Clara firefighters had problems with vital internet service while fighting Mendocino complex fire. pic.twitter.com/h3RrneKtmw— Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) October 31, 2018