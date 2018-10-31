COMPLEX FIRE

Santa Clara County fire chief squares off with Verizon officials over alleged data throttling during Mendocino fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Clara County's fire chief squared off with wireless provider Verizon over the issue of data throttling - and a communications breakdown during the Mendocino Complex fire this summer. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Clara County's fire chief squared off with wireless provider Verizon Wednesday over the issue of data throttling - and a communications breakdown during the Mendocino Complex fire this summer.

RELATED: NorCal Congressional members ask FTC to investigate Verizon after throttling firefighter data speeds
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Complex Firefirefightersverizoncellphonewildfirefirenet neutralitybusinessFTCtechnologysanta clara countySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMPLEX FIRE
Biggest wildfire in California history fully contained
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Cal Fire reveals new details of deadly air tanker drop
Catastrophic fires prompt some insurers to drop Bay Area homeowners
More Complex Fire
Top Stories
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies
Hayward woman, San Lorenzo man killed in I-880 crash
Fan follows his dream to become a Golden State Warrior
Ace of Cups stops by to talk about upcoming album release
Athletes, notable figures react to death of SF Giants legend Willie McCovey
Notable figures who have died recently
3 pedestrians die near Santa Rosa intersection in 6 weeks
Half Moon Bay pumpkin farmers hoping for chance to grow businesses with cannabis
Show More
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NASA engineers hold epic pumpkin-carving contest
Pinole mom creates incredible Transformers costume for Halloween
Keep Oakland Housed has already helped dozens stay off the streets
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
More News