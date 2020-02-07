Arts & Entertainment

Santa Monica Pier roller coaster to undergo $1 million makeover this summer

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Coming this summer, you can "get your kicks" on the roller coaster at the Santa Monica Pier.

The coaster is getting a makeover, turning the ride into a tribute to the iconic Route 66.

When finished, the coaster cars will be modeled after classic roadsters.

The $1 million update will also feature a revamped loading station -- including classic gas pumps, automotive décor, maps of Route 66 and other memorabilia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsouthern californialos angelesroller coastersocietyconstructionfun stuffboardwalkmakeoverssanta monica
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News