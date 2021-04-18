Santa Rosa pig blood vandalism tied to defense witness in Chauvin trial, police say

North Bay vandalism tied to defense witness in Chauvin trial

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say troubling acts of vandalism in Santa Rosa overnight are connected to a key defense witness in the Derek Chauvin trial.

The photos show pig's blood splattered in front of a home, and on a downtown statue.

Vandals splattered the pig's blood on this home at 3 a.m. Saturday, and left a decapitated pig's head on the front porch.


The home used to belong to former Santa Rosa police officer Barry Brodd. He testified this week on behalf of the defense saying Chauvin was justified in pinning George Floyd to the ground.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin trial live coverage: Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

At about 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning, police officers found vandals had also covered a statue at the Santa Rosa Plaza mall in animal blood with a sign left behind that reads "oink, oink."




Police believe the incidents are connected.

Brodd no longer lives in Santa Rosa. He left the force in 2004.

The city's police chief this week said his testimony "do not reflect the values and beliefs" of the department.
