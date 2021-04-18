Santa Rosa pig blood vandalism tied to defense witness in Chauvin trial, police say

𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗮:

This Santa Rosa home was vandalized by a group who threw a pig’s head on porch & splattered blood all over

The house used to belong to Barry Brodd who testified for the defense in Chauvin’s trial

(1/3) #ChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/tTfhmZqD1r — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 18, 2021

Santa Rosa Police say 45 minutes later a hand statue at the plaza mall was vandalized w/blood and a sign saying “Oink Oink”. The substance is believed to be animal blood.

(2/3) #ChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/7EmX5MRx7A — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 18, 2021

Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro issued a statement on April 13th following Mr. Brodd’s testimony during the Derek Chauvin trial saying “Mr. Brodd’s comments do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Santa Rosa Police Department.”

(3/3) pic.twitter.com/qpZSn1C8FU — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 18, 2021

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say troubling acts of vandalism in Santa Rosa overnight are connected to a key defense witness in the Derek Chauvin trial.The photos show pig's blood splattered in front of a home, and on a downtown statue.Vandals splattered the pig's blood on this home at 3 a.m. Saturday, and left a decapitated pig's head on the front porch.The home used to belong to former Santa Rosa police officer Barry Brodd. He testified this week on behalf of the defense saying Chauvin was justified in pinning George Floyd to the ground.At about 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning, police officers found vandals had also covered a statue at the Santa Rosa Plaza mall in animal blood with a sign left behind that reads "oink, oink."Police believe the incidents are connected.Brodd no longer lives in Santa Rosa. He left the force in 2004.The city's police chief this week said his testimony "do not reflect the values and beliefs" of the department.