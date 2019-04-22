earth day

Earth Day 2019: Facts, history about first Earth Day

Monday marks the 49th Earth Day.

The annual event, which always falls on April 22, is the world's largest environmental movement, according to AccuWeather. It was started in 1970 after 3 million gallons of oil spilled off the coast of California the year before.

The purpose, to increase awareness of the impact humans have on the environment, resonated with people of all political and geographic backgrounds, leading to a demonstration by 20 million Americans.

By the end of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency had been formed. Earth Day, or "International Mother Earth Day," as it's officially called by the United Nations, is today celebrated by more than 1 billion people worldwide.

MORE EARTH DAY COVERAGE

Earth Day deals to save money and help the planet

'Earth' music video by Philly rapper David Burd brings together celebs for good cause

Ralph Lauren now selling $90 Earth Polo made from plastic bottles

Earth Day Deal at Target: Trade in your old child car seat for a discount on a new one

Simple tips to start composting at home

Environmental victories since the first Earth Day

Nonprofit repurposes waste to inspire creativity and innovation

7 easy ways to go green for Earth Day

Earth Day shopping all year? REI aims to make sustainable buying easier

Climate versus weather: What's the difference?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmentearth dayaccuweatherhistoryenvironmental protection agencyu.s. & worldoil spill
EARTH DAY
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday
More waste going to landfills, less recycled
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
Earth Day deals to save money and help the planet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News