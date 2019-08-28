FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- The Secret Service is in the middle of a standoff at a home in Fairfield.
It's happening on Shenandoah Court.
Fairfield PD tells ABC7 News the Secret Service was in the middle of an investigation this morning on this street when a suspect of some sort barricaded themselves in a house.
Fairfield police are on the scene trying to get that person out of the house.
Further details are not available at this time.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Secret Service, police in standoff with barricaded suspect in Fairfield
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News