Several gun buybacks in the Bay Area happening on Saturday

We’re up to 227 firearms turned in during the first two hours of today’s gun buy-back. Help make #SF streets and homes safer- come by @UP4LIFE at 1038 Howard Street until noon. #SafetyWithRespect pic.twitter.com/JR8DO9Xs75 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 14, 2019

Today - the anniversary of Sandy Hook - is the annual United Playaz gun buyback: 1038 Howard St, until noon. People have turned in hundreds of guns so far, including a lot of assault weapons. Spread the word: Let’s break some records & end the tidal wave of guns. pic.twitter.com/wkHAaJ9hrs — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 14, 2019

Several gun buybacks are being held across the Bay Area on Saturday.The buyback at United Playaz in San Francisco is from 8pm until noon at 1038 Howard St.You can get $100 for a hand gun or $200 for a semi-automatic weapon, no questions asked.Santa Clara County is holding a buyback at the Gilroy Corporation Yard at 613 Old Gilroy St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.In Vallejo, there is a buyback on the Solano County Fairgrounds at 900 Fairgrounds Dr. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.In San Mateo County, there's a buyback at 1000 Skyway Road in San Carlos from 9:30 am until 2:30 pm.