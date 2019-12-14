Several gun buybacks in the Bay Area happening on Saturday

Several gun buybacks are being held across the Bay Area on Saturday.

The buyback at United Playaz in San Francisco is from 8pm until noon at 1038 Howard St.

You can get $100 for a hand gun or $200 for a semi-automatic weapon, no questions asked.



San Francisco's semi-annual gun buyback is this weekend



Santa Clara County is holding a buyback at the Gilroy Corporation Yard at 613 Old Gilroy St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Vallejo, there is a buyback on the Solano County Fairgrounds at 900 Fairgrounds Dr. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In San Mateo County, there's a buyback at 1000 Skyway Road in San Carlos from 9:30 am until 2:30 pm.
