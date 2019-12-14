Several gun buybacks in the Bay Area happening on Saturday

The buyback at United Playaz in San Francisco is from 8pm until noon at 1038 Howard St.
You can get $100 for a hand gun or $200 for a semi-automatic weapon, no questions asked.
We’re up to 227 firearms turned in during the first two hours of today’s gun buy-back. Help make #SF streets and homes safer- come by @UP4LIFE at 1038 Howard Street until noon. #SafetyWithRespect pic.twitter.com/JR8DO9Xs75— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 14, 2019
Today - the anniversary of Sandy Hook - is the annual United Playaz gun buyback: 1038 Howard St, until noon. People have turned in hundreds of guns so far, including a lot of assault weapons. Spread the word: Let’s break some records & end the tidal wave of guns. pic.twitter.com/wkHAaJ9hrs— Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 14, 2019
Santa Clara County is holding a buyback at the Gilroy Corporation Yard at 613 Old Gilroy St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Vallejo, there is a buyback on the Solano County Fairgrounds at 900 Fairgrounds Dr. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In San Mateo County, there's a buyback at 1000 Skyway Road in San Carlos from 9:30 am until 2:30 pm.