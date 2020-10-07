SF firefighter dies after falling multiple stories during training incident, SFFD officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6849514" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco fire officials held a procession for the fallen firefighter from the hospital to the medical examiner's office.

A San Francisco Firefighter died during a training incident today. Firefighters and law enforcement are lined up, saluting, at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital right now. pic.twitter.com/yJrpxpRBqY — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 7, 2020

A sad day in San Francisco as Firefighter/Paramedic Jason Cortez has died after an accident at a training facility. Cortez leaves behind a wife and two kids. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/JJyv09JlVr @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/VIWx4rh2I6 — J.R. Stone (@jrstonelive) October 7, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A firefighter-paramedic has died after a training incident on Wednesday morning, San Francisco Fire Department officials said.Officials say the firefighter was at a SFFD training facility on 19th and Folsom Street when he fell three stories, causing severe head injuries.SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the firefighter was transferred to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he died before 11 a.m.Lt. Baxter identified the victim as 42-year-old Jason Cortez."This is a very trying time," Lt. Baxter said, describing Cortez as a paramedic who had been with the department since 2007 and was currently stationed in the Tenderloin.Cortez was a firefighter-paramedic, advocate for public safety, father, husband and a son of a retired SF firefighter."He's a friend to all, he's an advocate for public safety, he's a father to two children, a husband to an amazing wife; and a child to a retired San Francisco firefighter," he said of Cortez.San Francisco fire officials held a procession for the fallen firefighter from the hospital to the medical examiner's office.After the procession SFFD Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson held another press conference."He has worked at station three engine three, which is the busiest fire engine in the country," Chief Nicholson said of Cortez. "So that should tell you something about him. He was a go getter. He cared about people, he loved his job. He loved the people he worked with, and he loved his family. And our job in the fire department right now is to hold one another up, to take care of his family and to complete an investigation."Cal/OSHA is further investigating the incident.