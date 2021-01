EXCLUSIVE: Mother of San Francisco NYE hit-and-run victim arrives at SFO from Japan ahead of vigil

EMBED >More News Videos A grieving mother is speaking out after her daughter was one of two pedestrians killed in a hit-and-run in San Francisco on New Year's Eve.

On the heels of the deadly hit-and-run crash on New Year's Eve, there is a petition to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. He spoke to ABC7 news about his handling of the situation.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Greeted by members of the Japanese consulate, San Francisco police and the San Francisco Police Officer's Association, Hiroko Abe and a family member arrived via a Nippon Airways flight at San Francisco International Airport from Japan Wednesday morning.Abe is the mother of Hanako Abe, who was killed along with Elizabeth Platt in a New Year's Eve hit-and-run crash which many say could have been prevented had the suspect, Troy McAlister -- a repeat offender -- not been on parole.Abe will be speaking at a community remembrance vigil at Mission and 2nd streets at the time her daughter was killed.ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim will have the exclusive interview with Hiroko after she landed in San Francisco later tonight on ABC7 News.