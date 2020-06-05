Society

Peaceful protest: Car Caravan for Justice honks its way through San Francisco streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, there was another protest Thursday night and it was mobile.

Car after car, dozens upon dozens, lined up in Golden Gate Park for the start of a car caravan for justice.

SFPD motorcycles lined up too, next to the protesters, who had a message to share.

"Black lives matter! Black lives matter," yelled a woman from her car window.

The caravan took a route through the City that intentionally passed by SFPD precincts, including the Richmond District Station on 6th Avenue.



"This is where we're at, we've got to have a voice. It's for them, this is for my son. The world's gotta be different for them than it is for us," said San Francisco resident Taylor Davis.

Most of the cars were filled with families and young children, who felt the mobile protest was a safe way to demonstrate.

"I think that everybody should have rights to do what they want to do," said a young girl from through a car window.

"It felt like we would be able to maintain social distance and still do something really peaceful to make our voices heard and stand up for what we believe in," said a San Francisco mom, whose toddler son, chimed in from his car seat. "We're doing it for black lives!"

Families lined up on neighborhood street corners along the route, which wound through miles of San Francisco streets, including the Marina Green.

Organizer, Erin Feher, who led the caravan in a van, holding a 'Black Lives Matter' flag out the passenger window, said the turnout was much bigger than expected.

"We all need to have our voice heard, if we want anything to change."

"This is my first black lives matter protest," said Carson Christiano, who also attended Wednesday's massive Mission District march. She and her friends showed up at one of the Noe Valley stops to cheer on the caravan as it drove by. She says she's been inspired to take more action.

"It's too easy for me as a white woman to go about my privileged life without paying attention. But there's something about the way that social media has allowed us to watch what's happening and been happening for years and decades and centuries to black people. We see it now."
