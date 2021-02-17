SF shooting investigating prompts shelter-in-place order in Visitacion Valley

(Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for parts of Visitacion Valley as officers investigate a shooting.

According to a tweet sent out of SFPD, they are telling residents to avoid the area of Tucker Ave. and Campbell Ave. between Delta and Rutland Streets.

Police have not released details about the incident.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
