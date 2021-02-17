SF shooting investigating prompts shelter-in-place order in Visitacion Valley

⚠️ POLICE ACTIVITY - SHELTER IN PLACE ⚠️



We are conducting a shooting investigation on Tucker Ave and Campbell Ave between Delta/Rutland Streets. AVOID THE AREA. Updates will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/f8xwu9lGV1 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 17, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order for parts of Visitacion Valley as officers investigate a shooting.According to a tweet sent out of SFPD, they are telling residents to avoid the area of Tucker Ave. and Campbell Ave. between Delta and Rutland Streets.Police have not released details about the incident.