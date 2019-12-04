pier 14 shooting

San Francisco DA will not retry gun charge against man acquitted of killing Kate Steinle

By Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's district attorney will not retry Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate, the undocumented immigrant who was acquitted in the killing of Kate Steinle, on illegal gun possession.

Garcia-Zarate still faces federal gun charges. Two years ago, Garcia-Zarate was acquitted of charges including murder, manslaughter and assault. But he was still facing an illegal gun possession charge in the shooting death of Steinle at San Francisco's Pier 14.

TIMELINE: How the Kate Steinle case unfolded

The sole conviction was overturned by the First District Court of Appeal which said the judge improperly instructed jurors.

Garcia-Zarate is currently is still in custody awaiting trial in federal court next month.

See more stories on the shooting of Kate Steinle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscodeadly shootingsan francisco baypier 14 shootingshootingu.s. & worldimmigration
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PIER 14 SHOOTING
Longtime SF Public Defender Jeff Adachi dies suddenly at 59
Fate of man acquitted in murder of Kate Steinle could hinge on US Supreme Court
VIDEO: Pres. Trump blasts Oakland mayor, sanctuary policies
Man acquitted in Steinle murder pleads not guilty to gun charges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Poet, meditator and speaker Yung Pueblo to visit ABC7
AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday
Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass
WATCH IN 60: Sen. Kamala Harris' next steps, red kettles at BART, 2020 housing market
Rain triggers landslide, problems on Bay Area roadways
Show More
3 hospitalized after 7 vehicle crash on I-280 in San Jose
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Officials seek ideas for replacing Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
TIMELINE: December off to rainy start and it isn't over yet
Video shows world leaders appear to gossip about Donald Trump
More TOP STORIES News