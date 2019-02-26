SFFD rescue dog after it falls 15 feet off cliff at Fort Funston

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco firefighters rescued a dog who was stuck on a cliff at Fort Funston.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco firefighters rescued a dog at Fort Funston Tuesday afternoon.

Sky7 was over the rescue, just after 4 p.m. as the rescue was taking place.


Firefighters went to the bottom of the cliff to reach the dog, and reunited it with its owner who said the dog just ran away.

The dog's owner thanked the San Francisco Fire Department for their work.

Firefighters encourage dog owners to keep their dog on a leash if they're at Fort Funston.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dogrescueanimalanimal newsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Residents ordered to evacuate near Russian River
TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area
Crews responding to mudslide along Russian River; rescue underway
Sausalito mudslide work continues
Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
California's attorney general talks immigrant detainment
42-Hour ordeal ends for stranded Amtrak Passengers
Lafayette students donate to Dominican Republic after Hurricane Maria
Show More
VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
CHP: roads are bad enough without adding DUI into mix
Officials keep eye on rising creeks as heavy rain soaks Marin Co.
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
More News