SFFD rescue dog after it falls 15 feet off cliff at Fort Funston

Bodhi was rescued by firefighters when the dog fell 15 feet off the cliff at Fort Funston. He has been successfully reunited with his owner. We’ve got the rescue and interview with his happy owner. pic.twitter.com/43tHQdhviV — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) February 27, 2019

San Francisco firefighters rescued a dog at Fort Funston Tuesday afternoon.Sky7 was over the rescue, just after 4 p.m. as the rescue was taking place.Firefighters went to the bottom of the cliff to reach the dog, and reunited it with its owner who said the dog just ran away.The dog's owner thanked the San Francisco Fire Department for their work.Firefighters encourage dog owners to keep their dog on a leash if they're at Fort Funston.