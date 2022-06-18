Suspect arrested after attacking, injuring 3 people at SFO, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At least three people were injured after a suspect attacked several travelers at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO), according to airport officials.

They say the incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the pre-security area of the international terminal.

Airport officials say three people were treated for minor cuts and scrapes before continuing on with their travels.

Police arrested the suspect and officials say there are no impacts to the airport operators.

