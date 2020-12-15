SF police officer faces multiple charges of felony battery for 2019 incident at Pier 39

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco police officer is facing charges for an incident at Pier 39 that left a man with broken bones.

Officer Terrance Stangel faces four felony charges of battery.

In October of last year, Dacari Spiers said Stangel beat him with a baton.

No one saw Spiers breaking the law and he was not arrested.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced the charges Monday.

The beating happened about a month before Boudin was elected.

Last month, Boudin filed manslaughter charges against the police officer who shot and killed a man named Keita O'Neil during a chase in 2017.

