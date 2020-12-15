SF police officer faces multiple charges of felony battery for 2019 incident at Pier 39

Officer Terrance Stangel faces four felony charges of battery.
In October of last year, Dacari Spiers said Stangel beat him with a baton.
No one saw Spiers breaking the law and he was not arrested.
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced the charges Monday.
The beating happened about a month before Boudin was elected.
Last month, Boudin filed manslaughter charges against the police officer who shot and killed a man named Keita O'Neil during a chase in 2017.
