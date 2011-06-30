Shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody after man spotted on SJ State campus with gun

File - In this June 30, 2011 file photo is an exterior view of San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- According to San Jose State University, the shelter in place has been lifted and a suspect is in custody after he was spotted with a gun on campus. Police have located the weapon.

Police are still advising people to stay out of the area.

According to San Jose police, he was found on the third floor of Spartan Complex. Three women were inside building at the time and were escorted out by police unharmed.



According to officers, they responded to East Santa Clara Street and North 2nd Street on a weapons call. Someone reported a man brandished a gun. Arriving officers spotted the suspect who fled into the campus.

The report originated from the Spartan Complex, which houses the school's athletic facilities, kinesiology department and indoor aquatic center.






