Victim speaks up, two days after woman attempts to break into her living room window. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
It was a terrifying ordeal for a Fresno woman, after someone tried to break through the window of her house in the Tower District. Now, the homeowner is speaking up.

The incident was all caught on surveillance video. The woman, who was home during the vandalism, desperately waited inside for police to arrive.

"She said that her friend lived here and obviously I told her to leave," said Christine Paul. "It was a very traumatizing incident it's not anything anybody wants to face at any time."

Paul says the woman paced back and forth for 15 minutes on her porch, banging on her door and her windows.

"At that point when she started banging on the windows, I called the police," said Paul.

The experience brought the retired police officer to tears.

"I came very close to shooting her and I don't think she or her family realized that I mean it's something nobody wants to do," she said.

Seconds after Paul told the person she was armed with a gun, the woman is seen walking away as police are pulling up.

Officer: "Hi, do you live here."
Woman: "No, I don't."
Officer: "So why are you banging on the door?"
Woman: "Because my friend was there."

According to Fresno police, the woman is 30-year-old Fresno resident Hannah Nakagawa. And according to the police report, she's a Fresno Unified School District teacher.

Authorities believe Nakagawa was under the influence of alcohol.

She was arrested for vandalism and released to a friend at police headquarters with a citation and promise to appear in court.
