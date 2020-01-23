CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Wednesday is the last day to file an Equifax claim, Honda and Toyota issue recalls over safety features

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wednesday is your last chance to sign up for Equifax breach settlement
Wednesday, January 22 is the deadline to file a claim in the class action settlement stemming from the Equifax data breach.
Equifax announced in 2017 that the personal and financial data of 147 million people had been compromised in a breach, and settlement details of the resulting $700 million class action lawsuit were announced in July 2019. Those affected by the breach would be eligible for free credit monitoring or cash compensation, and repayment for expenses and losses. While initial reports said that individuals could receive up to $125 each if they chose the cash option, regulators and plaintiffs' lawyers warned that receiving that much was unlikely due to the amount of money set aside for such payments, and the number of people applying for them.
Whether those affected want to claim the smaller cash amount (reported to be $6 to $7 per person) or the offered four years of credit monitoring, a claim must be filed on January 22, 2020 by going to the Equifax Data Breach Settlement website.
Those who experience losses related to the breach after January 22, 2020, will have until January 22, 2024 to file an extended claim.
Honda, Toyota issue massive recalls over safety features
Both Honda and Toyota are recalling millions of cars, all for safety feature problems.
Honda is recalling 2.7 million cars in North America because of flawed Takata-manufactured airbag inflators, an issue that has plagued the car parts manufacturer since 2014 and resulted in the largest auto recall in history. The recalled cars may have received the faulty Takata airbags during previous repairs. Takata airbag inflators are known to deteriorate if exposed to moisture, which can cause them to explode when activated.
The affected Honda vehicles include certain Acuras manufactured from 2001 to 2003, Honda CRVs and Odysseys made between 2000 and 2001, and Accords and Civics made in 2000. Honda is working to notify owners; owners can contact Honda customer service at 888-234-2138 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see if they are affected. Dealers will replace the defective inflators free of charge.
Toyota is recalling 3.4 million cars, including Corolla, Corolla Matrix, Avalon, and Avalon HV models manufactured between 2010 and 2019. The issue lies with their electronic control unit, a device that communicates with the car to help trigger its airbags and seatbelt pretensioners in an accident. Toyota has found that certain electrical noises can interfere with the unit's connectivity during a crash, which could cause the safety features to fail to activate.
Toyota will notify vehicle owners around March; owners can contact Toyota customer service at 888-270-9371 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see if they are affected. Dealers will inspect the unit and install a "noise filter" if necessary to prevent electrical interference.
