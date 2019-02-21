7 on Your Side's Michael Finney has a Quick Tip for you that will help you get a store loyalty discount without having a membership card!Can a 1980s pop tune actually get you discounts at your favorite stores? I'm Michael Finney, and this is a Seven on Your Side Quick Tip!When you go into many retailers, if they have a loyalty program, they'll ask you for a loyalty card. If you don't have that, they ask you for your telephone number. If you don't have either, you don't get the discount - unless you know this secret! It's a Tommy Tutone song. Let me show it to you...*Tommy Tutone's "867-5309 (Jenny)" plays*You remember that song, don't you? Well, that telephone number's been given to every retailer in America! So when they ask you, "Do you have a telephone number?" absolutely you do: your area code and 867-5309. You'll get a discount! And is this cheating? Every single retailer I've asked about this say they don't mind.