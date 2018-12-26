Post-Christmas sales bring out shoppers in Bay Area

Check it out! Post Christmas sales are rolling out today.... grab those gift cards and go! pic.twitter.com/KqhGJhzdnn — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) December 26, 2018

Let the Christmas returns begin.The two days after Christmas are usually the busiest days for returns. But we found that might not be the case this year.Deep discounts in the stores attracted the shoppers."The deals are really great. Everything is fifty percent off or more. I just wanted to replenish my supply of bags and gift wrap and tags and everything," said Janel Liverato, who was shopping early this morning at the Target in Walnut Creek.Shoppers weren't just buying wrapping for next year. Some are already buying next year's gifts."They have those gift sets they'll go from 50 percent off to 75. I get those for my kids (for next year)", said Ana Deluna of Emeryville.The store manager at Target told us over the years, people have learned to wait a few weeks to do returns to avoid crowds.Shoppers told us that returns are not a priority Wednesday. "No no returns. Just buying," said Elisabel Reyes of Emeryville.Spending is up this holiday season 5.1 percent compared to last year. Consumers spent $850 billion. And it looks like the spending will continue.Shoppers were checking out the Broadway Plaza shopping center first thing Wednesday morning."Usually the better sales are after Christmas so I just came to see what I could find for myself. I already shopped for everyone else before Christmas, now I am going to shop for myself," said Reyes.