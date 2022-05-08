bear

Bear rescued after getting stuck between 2 trailers at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Rescue crews had to sedate the bear and move one of the trailers for better access.
EMBED <>More Videos

Bear gets stuck between trailers on Six Flags Magic Mountain back lot

VALENCIA, Calif. -- This certainly isn't a sight you see often.

A bear found its way onto to the back lot of Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia last week and proceeded to get stuck between two trailers.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, it took crews from Pico Rivera, Palmdale along with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and animal control services to free the bear.

The rescue took several hours.

The county fire department said crews sedated the bear and moved one of the trailers for better access.

The animal was then safely relocated into the wild.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouthern californiavalencialos angeles countywild animalsanimal rescuecaught on tapeanimalanimal newsbearcaught on videoanimalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BEAR
3 more bear sightings in Vacaville neighborhood this week
Black bear spotted in Vacaville neighborhood
Bear punches its way out of North Carolina family's car
Black bear roommates scrap outside Tahoe home
TOP STORIES
Report: California gas rebate checks delayed
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
The amazing mothers of multiples in Silicon Valley
'Surf swapping' is new form of selfcare for these Bay Area moms
49ers' Steve Young, Ronnie Lott tackle mental health stigma
How to customize your mortgage rate for a better deal
NorCal mother ID'd as 1 of 2 victims killed in Marin Co. plane crash
Show More
Police use drone to locate, arrest armed man inside Emeryville hotel
Marriott takes on Airbnb by offering private home rentals
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting
Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Morant, Grizzlies 142-112
More TOP STORIES News