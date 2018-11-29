San Jose police investigate fatal stabbing near Japantown

Police are investigating a homicide in the Vendome neighborhood near Japantown in which one man was stabbed to death (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are investigating a homicide in the Vendome neighborhood near Japantown in which one man was stabbed to death. A second man, identified by detectives as the sole suspect, was discovered with life-threatening injuries from at least one gunshot wound. Neighbors are now questioning what exactly went wrong.


"It's very unusual to me to have any type of activity like this," said neighbor Robert Jesinger.

Police were called out to a home on the 0-100 block of Ayer Ave. near Losse Ct. around 8:30am Thursday where they found the victim and the suspect. Neither have been identified by police, but neighbors tell ABC7 News an elderly couple lived at the residence with their adult son, who was known to be kind and supportive.

Investigators spent much of the day processing evidence in-and-around the home. Police have yet to clarify the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

"You don't see people walking down the street looking for fights or anything, or making drug deals. It's just not that type of neighborhood," said Jesinger, when describing the street he has lived on for 25 years.

This is the city's 24th homicide of the year.
