San Jose Mayor calls for PG&E oversight over planned blackouts

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose's Mayor is ringing alarm bells after PG&E was given full discretion by the California Public Utilities Commission on May 30 to shut down power to mitigate wildfire risks.Known as Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), the outages could last as long as seven days. Sam Liccardo says he simply doesn't trust PG&E with that responsibility. He wants public officials to have a seat at the table when decisions are made and veto power. He says he's reached out to state legislatures to put rules in place."PG&E says to cities across Northern California, trust us, the PUC seems to be fine with that approach. Local governments, like San Jose's, have serious concerns," Liccardo said at a press conference at City Hall.PG&E has posted a 14-page document online that details their planned procedure and suggested safety tips, in the event of a power shutoff. For example, they intend to give the public 48 hours notice before shutting down power.They also emailed us this statement:Liccardo said he wants to urge state and local officials not to take PG&E at its word, especially considering its track record. He worries the utility company will overcorrect with blackouts to protect its shareholders."The question ultimately is, are more people being put in peril because PG&E would be protecting its shareholders," he added, "These blackouts are serious, they're real and they involve life and death consequences and these decisions are made with the public interest in mind."In a press release, Liccardo emphasized that:At the press conference, Ray Riordan, San Jose's director of Emergency Services urged the public to take blackouts seriously.His checklist:The list is not that different from what you would need in the event of an earthquake but the Mayor's concern is that we don't think of blackouts as deadly. He recalled 2003, when the Northeast blackout that affected NY, Philadelphia and Ohio claimed 100 lives and cost billions of dollars.Some areas lost power for days, other areas, for weeks. Liccardo says he's pursuing legislative changes at the state level and is now awaiting a response from Sacramento.