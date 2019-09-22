San Jose police arrest suspect in gunfire incident

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police detectives on Sunday arrested a suspect in a shooting incident at San Jose State University last week.

Joseph "Joey" Vicencio, 21, was identified following the release of surveillance photos Friday showing a person of interest that generated a tip to police, officials said.

Police were summoned at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a shots fired call in the 100 block of East San Fernando Street, where they found damage to the parking structure and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library.

Multiple rounds had been fired in various directions. No victims were located.

Detectives canvassed the area, talked to witnesses and obtained photos of someone seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

The person of interest was described as a white male adult in his early 20s, wearing a blue medical mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, possible Nike brand shoes, and a blue/gray backpack.

Vicencio was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, attempted murder, assault with a firearm, discharge a firearm in a gross negligent manner, and possession of a firearm in public.
