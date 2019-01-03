The driver of the 2002 Toyota Highlander that hit Mayor Sam Liccardo on Tuesday was given a citation for failure to yield to another motorist."The bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Mabury Road in the bike lane approaching Salt Lake Drive. The Toyota stopped at the stop sign and proceeded forward to cross Mabury Road when the bicyclist broadsided the Toyota," Officer Gina Tepoorten said.The wheelchair and back brace gave it away, because San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's high spirits Wednesday afternoon weren't really what you'd expect from someone who'd been hit by an SUV."Hi! Happy New Year," the mayor said from a wheelchair.The mayor gave a brief statement at Regional Medical Center on Wednesday before he was released."I feel very very fortunate to be walking because of the incredible care I had here," Mayor Liccardo said.Mayor Liccardo was hit while out on a New Year's Day bike ride. He publicly thanked the first responders and community members who helped him."Wonderful neighbors who came out of their homes to help me get back on my feet and get out of the street," Mayor Liccardo said.ABC7 News found the woman who helped him Tuesday night. She didn't initially realize the man she was helping was the mayor. The driver of the SUV told her he didn't see Mayor Liccardo, who now has a couple of fractured vertebrae and a fractured sternum.Mayor Liccardo is an avid cyclist and an advocate for traffic safety. He's been leading Vision Zero, a campaign to decrease crashes and fatalities across San Jose. Several bright bike lanes have popped up all over the city.Mayor Liccardo plans to get back on the horse, but it's going to take time."You know, I think it'll be a while before you see me back on a bike again," Mayor Liccardo said.The mayor will need a couple months of physical therapy and plans to work from home this week. He plans to be back in the office next week.