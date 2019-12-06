San Jose police searching for 2 suspects involved in 3 armed robberies of UPS trucks within a week

In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. United Parcel Service Inc. reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

San Jose police are investigating three armed robberies of UPS trucks in just two days. On three occasions, two suspects, one armed with a handgun, approached a UPS truck and demanded the UPS driver to open the door.

The suspects entered the truck, removed several packages and fled into a nearby black Honda sedan. Police described the suspects as adult males 6 feet tall, wearing ski mask and dark clothing.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Beech Grove Court and Banana Grove Lane in San Jose.

The second incident occurred on Wednesday around 8 p.m. near Sand Point Drive and Quimby Road in San Jose.

The third incident also happened on Wednesday at about 8:45 p.m. in the area of War Admiral Ave. and Snow Drive in San Jose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eddy Reyes of the San Jose Police Department's Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.
