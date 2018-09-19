PLANE CRASH

Small plane crashes into cars in Ft. Bend Co

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say there are 'various injuries' after a small plane crashed into cars on Voss Road.

SUGAR LAND, Texas --
A small plane has crashed in Fort Bend County, clipping power lines and slamming into at least four cars as it went down.

A small crowd of residents and emergency workers can be seen on Voss Road, just west of Highway 6.

Authorities say there are various injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many people may be hurt.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said roads are closed near the scene.

SkyEye13 is above the scene and we are streaming video live above.
