SOCIETY

$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Winner winner chicken dinner! Everyone is feeling like a winner at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, where the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold. (KGO-TV)

by Amanda del Castillio
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Everyone is feeling like a winner at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, where the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold.

The store is located right off of South White Road.

If you've recently purchased a mega millions ticket there in the past few days, you may be the lucky winner of $522 million.

The owner told ABC7 News that this is the first time a winner has hit the jackpot at Ernie's.

In case you missed Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.

"I'm so happy," said owner Kewal Sachdev.

Out of the 44 states plus Washington DC and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the only winning jackpot ticket was purchased in the Bay Area.

Plenty of people said they should have bought their tickets at Ernie's.

Lottery officials say winners have one year to claim their jackpot.

For more stories, photos, and video on the Mega Millions, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymega millionsjackpotmoneysmall businessSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
African-American man kicked out of Bay Area store after trying on hats with his family
Gay man claims he was denied flowers for his wedding
Father's swimming pool drone could help stop child drownings
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing
More Society
Top Stories
Here's how a BART rider helped police catch dangerous stabbing suspect
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
CHP pulls over AWOL soldier in stolen Humvee in Redwood City
Hayward teen girl found safe after AMBER Alert; Suspect detained
TIPS: How to stay safe on BART
Attorney argues Brock Turner wanted 'outercourse,' not intercourse
Officials: Mom shielded daughter in N.J. house collapse
Show More
Verizon offers free iPhone, then bills customer for it
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Timeline: BART stabbing suspect's criminal record
13 Bay Area Lululemon stores robbed in past 12 days
Bodies found hugging in deadly Greece wildfires
More News