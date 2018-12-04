HOLIDAY

11th annual 'Shop with a Cop' event held in San Jose

"Shop with a Cop Silicon Valley" celebrated its 11th annual "Heroes & Helpers Holiday Shopping Spree" in San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7's Matt Keller emceed the 11th Annual Shop with a Cop Heroes and Helpers Holiday shopping spree in San Jose Tuesday morning.

More than 20 police departments and organizations helped put on the event.

The officers and more than 150 children attended breakfast. Then, they went holiday shopping with a $150 Target gift card -- thanks to the Shop With a Cop Foundation.

