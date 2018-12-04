11th annual 'Shop with a Cop' event held in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --ABC7's Matt Keller emceed the 11th Annual Shop with a Cop Heroes and Helpers Holiday shopping spree in San Jose Tuesday morning.
More than 20 police departments and organizations helped put on the event.
The officers and more than 150 children attended breakfast. Then, they went holiday shopping with a $150 Target gift card -- thanks to the Shop With a Cop Foundation.
Sourdough Sam welcoming the kids to Target for #ShopWithACop@49ers pic.twitter.com/FiocyubogL— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) December 4, 2018
Time to shop!#ShopWithACop in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/5HJn8tnS8q— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) December 4, 2018
Santa’s Sleigh for Shop with a Cop.#SJPD pic.twitter.com/pnKBVfNWOw— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) December 4, 2018
Santa selfie!#ShopWithACop pic.twitter.com/0qqXn4iVWf— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) December 4, 2018