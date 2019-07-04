2 Bay Area bakers living the sweet life after winning on Food Network

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Life's a little sweeter for two bakers in the Bay Area who won national championships on the Food Network.Sarah Thongnopneau won the cupcake challenge. She is the founder of "Baked Blooms" in San Anselmo.Thongnopneau beat out three other cupcake experts this week. She says its surreal knowing millions of people saw her on television.Eric Keppler is another local Food Network winner this week. He's from Hayward and now holds the title of Best Baker in America.Keppler is the executive pastry chef at the Four Season Hotel Silicon Valley.