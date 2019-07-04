Society

2 Bay Area bakers living the sweet life after winning on Food Network

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Life's a little sweeter for two bakers in the Bay Area who won national championships on the Food Network.

Sarah Thongnopneau won the cupcake challenge. She is the founder of "Baked Blooms" in San Anselmo.

Thongnopneau beat out three other cupcake experts this week. She says its surreal knowing millions of people saw her on television.

Eric Keppler is another local Food Network winner this week. He's from Hayward and now holds the title of Best Baker in America.

Keppler is the executive pastry chef at the Four Season Hotel Silicon Valley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan anselmohaywardcompetitiontelevisionfoodbaking
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News