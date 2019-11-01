Society

ABC7 anchor Dion Lim making her moment with new book

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You're used to seeing Dion Lim anchor the news and report out in the field, but she is really making her moment with her new book titled "Make Your Moment, The Savvy Woman's Communication Playbook to Getting The Success You Want" (McGraw-Hill).

As the first Asian American woman to anchor a weekday morning newscast in Kansas City and then be a main anchor in Charlotte and Tampa Bay, Dion has seen it all and learned to navigate the career battlefield.

From mastering workplace politics to online social media dynamics and learning to stay cool and communicate the right way under pressure, Dion encourages readers to stay true to themselves and make moments that define careers.

Dion will be on a book tour in California and across the country this winter. You can find her next at The Assembly in San Francisco presented by Scribd for a fireside chat and Q&A session.

Tickets can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobooksbusiness
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Fire victims return home, find sentimental possessions among the rubble
Kincade Fire: Devastation at Soda Rock Winery
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now': Watch ABC7 special report
Garoppolo throws 4 TD passes, 49ers beat Cardinals 28-25
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in San Jose
Doctor explains more about Warriors star Stephen Curry injury
Show More
Stephen Curry shares message with Dub Nation after hand injury
Kincade Fire: How to help Californians impacted by the fire
Kincade Fire 65 percent contained, most mandatory evacuations lifted
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
SF begins aggressive plan to address car break-ins
More TOP STORIES News