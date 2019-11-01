ABC7 anchor Dion Lim making her moment with new book

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You're used to seeing Dion Lim anchor the news and report out in the field, but she is really making her moment with her new book titled "Make Your Moment, The Savvy Woman's Communication Playbook to Getting The Success You Want" (McGraw-Hill).As the first Asian American woman to anchor a weekday morning newscast in Kansas City and then be a main anchor in Charlotte and Tampa Bay, Dion has seen it all and learned to navigate the career battlefield.From mastering workplace politics to online social media dynamics and learning to stay cool and communicate the right way under pressure, Dion encourages readers to stay true to themselves and make moments that define careers.Dion will be on a book tour in California and across the country this winter. You can find her next at The Assembly in San Francisco presented by Scribd for a fireside chat and Q&A session.