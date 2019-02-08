SOCIETY

ABC7 News Weather Anchor Spencer Christian takes part in 'African-American Literature Read-In'

ABC7 News Weather Anchor Spencer Christian read to school children Friday for the "African-American Literature Read-In."

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News Weather Anchor Spencer Christian was in Oakland Friday, reading to students at Hoover Elementary school.

It was part of the African-American Literature Read-In, celebrating local African-American authors.



Students learned about tornadoes and waterspouts from Spencer's children's book "Can It Really Rain Frogs?"

Some students had some wild guesses, one saying: "I know if you're up in an airplane you can drop a ton of frogs!"

The African-American Literature Read-In is sponsored by the Oakland Education Fund. 100 volunteers read at 41 schools for the event.

Disney, the parent company of ABC7 News, is also aiming to donate one million books to educators who serve kids in need. Just go to: magicofstorytelling.com
