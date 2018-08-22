Abuse survivor finishes 3,000 mile run across the U.S. in SF by proposing to his girlfriend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A Florida man started a run in New York in March and just finished Wednesday night in San Francisco. The extreme athlete did it to raise awareness about childhood sexual abuse.
"I have like a billion emotions and a billion things going on right now," said Christian Griffith to a crowd at Crissy Field, before starting the last three miles of a 3,000 mile journey across the United States.
"He's run 30 miles a day... he's run 119 marathons since March... he went through 12 pairs of running shoes," explained Renee Skolaski, the executive director and CEO of Help for Children, a global organization which raises money to prevent and treat child abuse.
Griffith, an ultra endurance athlete, spent the past five months of his life running with the purpose of helping children, who might be suffering like he did as a boy. "I'm a victim of childhood sexual abuse. I have to continue to be able to say it."
Griffith helped raise more than $300,000, but his message has reached countless people as he stopped in cities across the U.S. to talk about abuse. "Even though it happens a long time ago to you, it's the first thing you think about every morning, it's the last thing you think about every night," said Griffith, who added, "I just want people to feel comfortable with the fact that hey you're not alone, hey this is something you can talk about if you've been through this."
Supporting Griffith along the way was his baby girl, Kai, who was born during his literal cross-country run and Kai's mother, Lindsay Luna, who was surprised by her own sort of 'personal best' at the end of the race. Griffith crossed the finish line, got down on one knee and proposed with a ring. "This is a good day. I get him back and I get to marry him," said Luna through tears and a smile.
Much of the money raised by Christian and 'Help the Children' goes to Bay Area organizations that support at-risk and abused children.
To learn more about Help For Children, visit their website here.