Activists to hand out thousands of 'Free Hong Kong' shirts at Warriors opening day game

A "Free Hong Kong" t-shirt that will be given out by activist at the Golden State Warriors opening day game in San Francisco, Calif. (KGO-TV)

By Liz Kreutz
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of Bay Area activists plan to give out thousands of t-shirts that say "Free Hong Kong" on them to attendees of the Warriors' opening-day game on Thursday.

Lee Bishop started a GoFundMe to raise money to order the t-shirts. He said it's a way to show solidarity with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and to protest the NBA's initial response to their feud with China.

RELATED: NBA 'willing' to take losses in China to stand for 'American values'

So far he has raised nearly $13,000.

Bishop says he ordered roughly 800 pounds of t-shirts in all different sizes. He is keeping them at an undisclosed location out of fear of protests.



Roughly 100 volunteers have signed up to help hand out the shirts, which are in the Warriors colors.

Bishops says if attendees wear the shirts in the stands, it will send this message:

"That America stands with Hong Kong and democracy and that the American people and the consumers are not going to sit by and be silent while corporations are actively complicity in silencing people in censoring speech," he said.
