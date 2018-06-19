Anti-Trump immigration cartoon that got cartoonist fired projected on SF building

This is how all political cartoons should be displayed! https://t.co/Hq1hPVRJ9M — Rob Rogers (@Rob_Rogers) June 19, 2018

The political cartoonist behind a viral cartoon that criticized President Trump's immigration policy is getting some love from the Bay Area.You may have seen Rob Rogers' cartoon on your social media feed. It depicts a sign of an immigrant family crossing a highway but shows a silhouetted President Donald Trump snatching a child.You can see the image projected on the San Francisco Federal building.Rogers was fired last week over several cartoons that criticized the president.After the picture was tweeted, Rogers replied saying: