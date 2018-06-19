SOCIETY

Anti-Trump immigration cartoon that got cartoonist fired projected on SF building

EMBED </>More Videos

The political cartoonist behind a viral cartoon that criticized President Trump's immigration policy is getting some love from the Bay Area. (@AEMarling/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The political cartoonist behind a viral cartoon that criticized President Trump's immigration policy is getting some love from the Bay Area.

You may have seen Rob Rogers' cartoon on your social media feed. It depicts a sign of an immigrant family crossing a highway but shows a silhouetted President Donald Trump snatching a child.

You can see the image projected on the San Francisco Federal building.

Rogers was fired last week over several cartoons that criticized the president.

After the picture was tweeted, Rogers replied saying:
For more stories, photos, and video on immigration, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycartoonpoliticsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpimmigrationimmigration reformchildrenSan FranciscoPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News