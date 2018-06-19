Anti-Trump immigration cartoon that got cartoonist fired projected on SF building

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The political cartoonist behind a viral cartoon that criticized President Trump's immigration policy is getting some love from the Bay Area.
You may have seen Rob Rogers' cartoon on your social media feed. It depicts a sign of an immigrant family crossing a highway but shows a silhouetted President Donald Trump snatching a child.
That comic that got @Rob_Rogers fired? Now it’s projected on the SF Federal Building. #FamilySeparation #FamiliesBelongTogether #KeepingFamiliesTogetherAct pic.twitter.com/LFqdsddTGb— ÆMarling (@AEMarling) June 19, 2018
You can see the image projected on the San Francisco Federal building.
Rogers was fired last week over several cartoons that criticized the president.
After the picture was tweeted, Rogers replied saying:
This is how all political cartoons should be displayed! https://t.co/Hq1hPVRJ9M— Rob Rogers (@Rob_Rogers) June 19, 2018