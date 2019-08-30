Barber on mission to open barber college in East Oakland, and he's asking community for help

Building a better Bay Area one ✂️at a time: Chris Colter has been working as a barber for more than a decade. He’s now doing something pretty cool — working to open an “Oakland Barber Academy” in East Oakland — and is asking the community for help: https://t.co/l0jmxJDZWN 👨‍🦱✂️ pic.twitter.com/rwGRH98qdu