Bay Area LIFE: 3rd annual Girls' Festival

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Get ready for a day of exploration, discovery, and inspiration at the 3rd annual Girls' Festival on October 6th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Santa Clara University. Each year, this incredible event offers 100+ interactive activities, over 20 workshops, all day performances, and so much more for thousands of girls and their families. Throughout the day, your daughter may participate in enrichment classes and contests to learn valuable life skills.
Festivalgoers may participate in two main contests: the PSA contest, which includes submitting a 60-second public service announcement in honor of Mental Health Awareness month and the Girlpreneur competition, in which girls present their business ideas in front of a panel of judges. Winners will be chosen to receive a number of exciting prizes. Don't miss your chance to attend this empowering event with your loved ones!
Find ticket information here.