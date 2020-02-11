Society

Berkeley High School students march to district office to protest rape culture on campus

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Students at Berkeley High School walked out of class Tuesday for the second day in a row to protest what they call rape culture on campus.

Students marched to the district office to talk to officials.

The group is upset over the school's handling of an attempted rape allegation made by a former student.

That student says the school failed to act and is now suing the district.

Students want changes to sexual harassment and abuse policies.


